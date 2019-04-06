

More than 300,000 people in Quebec lost power Monday as a result of widespread freezing rain.

Rain began on Sunday night and turned into freezing rain at times as it continued through Monday afternoon and turned into snow in the evening.

The freezing rain resulted in power outages: As of 9 p.m., there were 315,000 Hydro-Quebec clients without electricity through the province.



Here's the breakdown in various areas.

93,600 in Laurentians

91,400 in Laval

92,200 in Lanaudiere

22,000 in Montreal

10,600 in Monteregie

Highways, roads, and sidewalks continue to be slippery.

Montreal was left out of a warm front that saw temperatures of 13 degrees Celsius in Toronto and highs of 22 Celsius in Windsor, Ontario.

Forecast

Snow eased off into the overnight hours with a mainly cloudy but dry start to Tuesday.

But the nasty weather isn’t over yet, said CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.

“Here comes another system, and with cold air in place, we’re expecting to see snow with this next system,” she said.

With the snow comes winds of 30 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 50 km/h, making for blowing snow on the roadways.

Snow will continue in the afternoon right through the evening hours and into the overnight, with another 5 to 10 centimetres possible.

“Much of that will melt on the pavement, however it will start to accumulate on grassy surfaces,” said Graham.

Snow will taper off into flurries Wednesday morning, and Montreal will begin to see breaks of sunshine by the afternoon.



