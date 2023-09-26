More than 20 per cent of electors have already voted in important Quebec byelection

More than one elector in five has already voted in the Jean-Talon byelection during the two days of advance polling held on Sept. 24 and 25.

As of the morning of Sept. 26, Elections Québec reported a turnout of nearly 22 per cent.

During the last general election in 2022, the advance polling rate for Jean-Talon reached 31 per cent.

On Monday evening, Premier François Legault invited the media to follow him as he went out to vote in the upmarket district of Sillery -- which is part of the riding -- with his CAQ candidate Marie-Anik Shoiry.

In terms of total turnout, citizens generally vote less in byelections than in general elections. The average turnout for the last ten byelections was 37 per cent.

However, Jean-Talon voters seem to be more motivated. The average turnout for the last three byelections in this constituency was 48 per cent.

The next MNA for Jean-Talon will be elected on Oct. 2.

This is the fourth byelection in this riding since 2008.