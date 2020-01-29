MONTREAL -- More than two million Canadians aged 15 and over had a mental health issue in 2017, according to a survey released Wednesday morning by Statistics Canada.

The prevalence of mental health conditions varied across Canada, with a higher percentage noted in the Atlantic provinces at 9.9 per cent, while the lowest was observed in Quebec at 4, 6 per cent.

The survey also finds that less than half of those with mental health conditions are employed.

In addition, women were more likely to report needing counselling and support group services, while men were more likely to report needing addiction services.