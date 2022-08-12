More than 11,000 new social and affordable housing units, CAQ promises

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) is promising to build thousands of new affordable and social housing units in a second mandate.

François Legault made his first commitment even before the election campaign begins, scheduled for the end of August.

The CAQ leader promised Friday to build 11,700 social and affordable housing units over the next four years, if the CAQ forms the government again on Oct. 3.

He also pledged to subsidize 7,200 units through the Rent Supplement Program. In total, the CAQ plans to invest $1.8 billion to address the housing shortage in all regions of Quebec during a new mandate.

The ministries of Finance and Municipal Affairs and Housing estimate the shortage of social housing at 23,500 new social housing units in Quebec over the next 10 years, Legault told a news conference in Laval.

But officials are unable to establish the annual needs for various reasons.



"We have therefore taken it upon ourselves, the CAQ, to evaluate the needs for the next mandate at 11,700, so about half of the need for the next 10 years,'' explained the premier surrounded by his Laval candidates.

