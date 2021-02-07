MONTREAL -- More than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as Montreal's Bordeaux jail battles an outbreak of the virus.

According to the province's Public Security Ministry, as of Monday, 107 cases have been confirmed among the inmates, while 27 staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

A ministry spokesperson said updated statistics will be made available on Monday morning.

Last week, an outbreak led to quarantines in at least three of the prison's sectors and a “massive screening” for the virus.

Last spring, around 100 people at the prison were infected in an outbreak, with one person dying.

According to Quebec government data, that death is the only one attributable to COVID-19 in the province's detention centres since the pandemic began.

-This is a developing story and will be updated. With files from CTV Montreal's Max Harrold and The Canadian Press