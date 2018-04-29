

CTV Montreal





A fourth-generation dairy farm in Noyan, Monteregie, was ravaged by flames early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., the fire erupted at Ferme Philidor Inc. on Chemin de la 4ieme Concession.

Several dozen firefighters from Noyan and surrounding municipalities responded and worked together to control the blaze.

Much of the main building, however, was destroyed.

Over one hundred dairy cows perished in the fire, the cause of which is still unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.