More than 100 cows perish in overnight fire on dairy farm
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 8:28AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 29, 2018 8:29AM EDT
A fourth-generation dairy farm in Noyan, Monteregie, was ravaged by flames early Sunday morning.
Around 2 a.m., the fire erupted at Ferme Philidor Inc. on Chemin de la 4ieme Concession.
Several dozen firefighters from Noyan and surrounding municipalities responded and worked together to control the blaze.
Much of the main building, however, was destroyed.
Over one hundred dairy cows perished in the fire, the cause of which is still unknown.
An investigation is ongoing.
Latest Montreal News
- More than 100 cows perish in overnight fire on dairy farm
- Early morning apartment fire on Linton forces evacuation of 20 residents
- Quebec's minimum wage will go up 75 cents on Tuesday
- Trudeau, Payette, Wynne and Couillard to attend Toronto Vigil
- Levis: Sunday march marks a decade since Marilyn Bergeron's disappearance