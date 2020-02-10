MONTREAL -- Get your shovels out – there's more snow on the way for, well, most of this week.

Environment Canada predicts about five to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall on Monday, with winds up to 15 km/h.

Clouds could cover the city overnight, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring periods of snow, with flurries picking up again on Friday.

There won't be any reprieve come this weekend; Environment Canada notes there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries on both Saturday and Sunday.

SNOW CLEARING

The city has been vigorously trying to clear the snow after about 40 cm of snowfall fell in less than 24 hours last week.

Officials say they hope to have all of it removed by this Friday.

"More than 3,000 employees and nearly 2,200 snow removal vehicles [will work] on the 10,000 km of streets and sidewalks," the city stated. "Hospitals, public transit networks and major arteries will be prioritized."

As of 7 a.m. Monday, 24 per cent of city streets have been cleared, according to the Info-Neige app.

The boroughs with the most progress include Lachine (33 per cent), Montreal North (34 per cent) and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension (31 per cent).

The slowest? Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (16 per cent), Saint Laurent (13 per cent) and Verdun (10 per cent).

City officials note this is the fifth snow clearing operation of the 2019-2020 season.

STAYING SAFE

Authorities are reminding Quebecers to check how much snow is on their roofs – in particular, watch out for any cracks on the walls, doors that jam, deformations on the ceiling or if there is any water infiltration.

"It's not so much the quantity in terms of thickness, but more the weight of the snow we must monitor," said Sylvain Lamothe, a spokesperson for the Régie du bâtiment du Québec. "Roofs in Quebec are made to withstand the rigours of the climate, but the fact remains you have to be vigilant as an owner."

As always, the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) is reminding Quebecers that driving with ice and snow compacted on your car is not only dangerous – it’s prohibited.

“No person may drive a vehicle covered with ice, snow, or any other matter that may detach from the vehicle and constitute a hazard for other road users,” the SAAQ said, noting offenders could face a hefty fine.

During slippery conditions, or at times when visibility is reduced, drivers are encouraged to slow down and be careful.

AVOID SURPRISES IN THE WINTER

Here are a few tips to stay safe while on the roads in the winter: