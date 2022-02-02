Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) has issued a recall for smoked salmon products sold by a Dollard-Des-Ormeaux business.

Various formats of “hot smoked salmon” products from Charcuterie MD Inc. at 4882 boul. des Sources sold until Feb. 2 are part of the recall.

The ministry said the affected products did not include a best before date as required.

People who purchased those products are advised to return them to the store or throw them out, even if they show no signs of tampering or suspicious odors.

Last week, members of the public were alerted to another recall involving multiple smoked salmon products sold at a Montreal bakery.