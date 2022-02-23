The number of Quebecers waiting for a transplant increased by 86 people in 2021, up by more than 10 per cent, according to Transplant Quebec.

An increase this big has not been documented in the last 10 years.

Data released Wednesday by the organization that coordinates the organ donation process in Quebec indicated that as of Dec. 31, 888 people are registered on the waiting list and 144 deceased donors in Quebec have allowed 505 organs to be transplanted.

The increase in the number of organs used per donor has allowed four per cent more people to be transplanted without an increase in the number of donors, Transplant Quebec notes.

Wait times for liver and lung transplant recipients decreased significantly, by 43 per cent and 60 per cent respectively, while wait times for heart transplants increased by 45 per cent.

Quebec surgeons performed a record 72 lung transplants in 2021, continuing a trend that's been happening for the past three years.

Transplant Quebec notes that Montreal has the best per capita rate, with a rate of 15 potential donors per 100,000 residents, followed closely by Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Gaspésie-Îles-la-Madeleine.

Nearly 60 per cent of donors in Quebec are between the ages of 50 and 70.

Louis Beaulieu, executive director of Transplant Quebec, is now calling for a modernization of legislation to support organ donation.

He points out that organ donors are extremely rare and that for each non-referred donor, up to eight lives could have been saved through transplantation.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2022.