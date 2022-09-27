More Quebecers casting their votes early this election
Nearly a quarter of Quebec electors exercised their right to vote during advance polling on Sunday and Monday.
The turnout was 22.92 per cent (1.4 million voters), according to Elections Quebec. This figure is up from the last election in 2018, when 18 per cent (1.1 million) of eligible Quebecers voted early.
Several electoral districts recorded a participation rate above 30 per cent, particularly in the Capitale-Nationale region.
In Louis-Hébert, the riding of incumbent Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault, 39.52 per cent of registered voters went to the polls on Sunday and Monday. In Lévis, the percentage was 33.77 per cent. In Chauveau, where Conservative leader Éric Duhaime is running, 32.53 per cent put their ballot in the box.
However, turnout was lower in Montreal, mainly in ridings currently held by the Liberals. Elections Québec recorded turnout rates of 10.55 per cent in D'Arcy-McGee and approximately 12 per cent in Jeanne-Mance-Viger, Acadie and Saint-Laurent.
The only electorial division with a lower turnout was Ungava, in Northern Quebec, at 6.96 per cent.
In the Magdalen Islands, where polling stations were closed on Sunday due to the storm Fiona, the turnout rate was 14.88 per cent. Residents could visit advance polls on Monday until 10 p.m. to compensate for the closure.
Quebecers who have yet to vote can cast their ballots on Oc. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Voting can also be done at returning offices until Thursday.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Seismic network registers blasts near Russian pipeline leaks
A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany triggered concerns about sabotage Tuesday, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster Europe's energy independence from Moscow.
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday.
Most P.E.I. residents without power two days after Fiona
Tens of thousands of Islanders are still without power two days after Fiona battered Prince Edward Island.
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
BREAKING | Second man arrested in violent assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Police have arrested another man in connection to an alleged violent attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in a Richmond Hill, Ont. parking garage just weeks before she disappeared in January.
New coins, banknotes, stamps and cipher for King Charles III
Britain will gradually see coins, banknotes and stamps bearing the image of King Charles, while the new monarch's cipher will also appear on government buildings and red mail pillar boxes, manufacturers and Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.
American released in Russia-Ukraine exchange says it's 'surreal' to be home
An American who returned to U.S. soil last week after being held by Russian-backed forces for more than three months said Monday that it's "surreal" to be back home.
Toronto
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto
A female is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario wants feedback on portable benefits plan for precarious workers
Ontario is looking for feedback as it moves toward implementing a portable benefits program for precarious workers.
-
Ontarians celebrating Diwali raise concerns over election date clashing with festival
Some Ontarians who celebrate Diwali are criticizing the fact that the province's municipal elections fall during the South Asian holiday, which many liken to Christmas.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau scheduled to visit communities hit by Fiona in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
Justin Trudeau is scheduled to travel today to P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, where he will meet with residents and inspect the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Displaced Port aux Basques residents face uncertain future after Fiona
Denise Anderson shouted a list of items into her phone over the sound of pouring rain, along with instructions on how to find them: clean socks, a new pack of underwear, prized pieces of jewelry and important documents.
London
-
London, Ont's. Sharpe looks to build on fast rise with impactful rookie year with Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe’s rise to being one of the more intriguing rookies to look out for in the NBA has been meteoric. The London, Ont., native who was drafted seventh overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022 draft, had received his first NCAA Division I offer less than two years ag
-
Stabbing being investigated by LPS
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.
-
London, Ont. woman is last surviving member of famous Masse family
At one point, they were believed to be the largest family in North America — but now, only one remains. Monica Wolf (formerly Masse) lives in London, about 80 kilometers south of the town of Saint Joseph, Ont. where she and her 10 brothers and 10 sisters grew up.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Seismic network registers blasts near Russian pipeline leaks
A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany triggered concerns about sabotage Tuesday, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster Europe's energy independence from Moscow.
-
'I was shaking': Group says Winnipeg restaurant discriminated against them by asking for pre-payment
A group of young adults is raising concerns over an incident at a Winnipeg restaurant they feel was ageist.
-
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Calgary
-
$490K worth of drugs seized during investigation into Calgary Airbnb tenant
An investigation into suspected drug activity involving an Airbnb tenant in Calgary's Beltline led to the seizure of $490,000 worth of illegal drugs as well as several guns.
-
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
-
Fire destroys RV parked in southeast neighbourhood
An investigation is underway into a Monday evening fire in Albert Park/Radisson Heights that destroyed a motorhome and poured smoke into neighbouring homes.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating toddler’s death in Cambridge
Police say emergency services responded to a home on King Street East around 9:40 p.m. on Monday for a medical call.
-
Driver seriously hurt after Hwy. 6 crash near Mount Forest
A driver has been seriously injured following a crash on Highway 6 near Mount Forest on Monday evening.
-
Onkel Hans asks public to name new puppy
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has announced their lovable orange mascot, Onkel Hans, has adopted a puppy – and he wants the public’s help to name his new pet.
Vancouver
-
Here's what the BC Liberal Party may change its name to
The BC Liberal Party may campaign under a new name in the next election, with members expected to vote on a potential alternative later this year.
-
Abbotsford family pleads for answers on 5-year anniversary of daughter's disappearance
An Abbotsford family is renewing their plea for help to find their missing daughter on the five-year anniversary of her disappearance.
-
Here's how Vancouver parties are planning to address mental health emergencies
Promises to improve the way the city responds to mental health emergencies are laid out in the platforms of several parties with candidates vying for election in Vancouver this October.
Edmonton
-
1st-degree murder suspect who prompted shelter order in northern Alta. found: RCMP
The man wanted for first-degree murder and who prompted a recent shelter-in-place order in a northern Alberta community was found on Monday.
-
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
-
Cyclist dies after being hit by LRT train in northeast Edmonton, route open again
A man in his 30s was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by an LRT train at the Clareview Station in northeast Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Governor General service awards handed out to Essex-Windsor EMS
A dozen paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS have been awarded Governor General's exemplary service awards.
-
Armed robbery being investigated in Leamington: OPP
OPP are looking for a suspect after an alleged armed robbery at a store in Leamington. Investigators say a man entered a store at the intersection of Seacliff Drive west and Erie Street south on Monday around 4:15 a.m. brandishing an “edged weapon” and demanded money.
-
Woman charged after threatening ex-partner with a knife, slashing tires: CK police
A 45-year-old Wallaceburg woman was charged after a police say she threatened her ex-partner with a knife and slashed his tires.
Regina
-
Regina plans for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Friday Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. Events in and around Regina are planned to commemorate the second iteration of the national day of remembrance and reflection.
-
#JustCurious Why is Lloydminster in two provinces?
Lloydminster has the distinction of being the only city in Canada to straddle two provinces, but why?
-
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection: NDP claims victory as Teed takes commanding share of vote
Saskatchewan New Democratic Party candidate Nathaniel Teed had a strong lead once the count got underway in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection — a trend that never faltered as the night wore on.
Ottawa
-
'I’m not some villain in this story:' Mayoral candidate Sutcliffe decries 'trolls'
Ottawa mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is issuing a call for civility, saying community members and elected officials who have been attacking him are contributing to a 'toxic environment' at city hall.
-
Last day of special advance voting in Ottawa election
If you’ve already decided who you’d like to see as mayor, ward councillor and school board trustee, advance polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
More than 170K Ontario patients lost family doctors in first 6 months of pandemic, study finds
More than 170,000 patients in Ontario lost their family doctors in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection: NDP claims victory as Teed takes commanding share of vote
Saskatchewan New Democratic Party candidate Nathaniel Teed had a strong lead once the count got underway in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection — a trend that never faltered as the night wore on.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater researchers see 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
The University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring Sasktoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 observed the second-highest levels of the pandemic during its most recent round of sampling.
-
Saskatoon police charge 2nd person with murder in woman's disappearance
A second person stands accused of murder in a missing Saskatoon woman's presumed death.