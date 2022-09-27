More Quebecers casting their votes early this election

Nearly a quarter of Quebec electors exercised their right to vote during advance polling on Sunday and Monday.

The turnout was 22.92 per cent (1.4 million voters), according to Elections Quebec. This figure is up from the last election in 2018, when 18 per cent (1.1 million) of eligible Quebecers voted early.

Several electoral districts recorded a participation rate above 30 per cent, particularly in the Capitale-Nationale region.

In Louis-Hébert, the riding of incumbent Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault, 39.52 per cent of registered voters went to the polls on Sunday and Monday. In Lévis, the percentage was 33.77 per cent. In Chauveau, where Conservative leader Éric Duhaime is running, 32.53 per cent put their ballot in the box.

However, turnout was lower in Montreal, mainly in ridings currently held by the Liberals. Elections Québec recorded turnout rates of 10.55 per cent in D'Arcy-McGee and approximately 12 per cent in Jeanne-Mance-Viger, Acadie and Saint-Laurent.

The only electorial division with a lower turnout was Ungava, in Northern Quebec, at 6.96 per cent.

In the Magdalen Islands, where polling stations were closed on Sunday due to the storm Fiona, the turnout rate was 14.88 per cent. Residents could visit advance polls on Monday until 10 p.m. to compensate for the closure.

Quebecers who have yet to vote can cast their ballots on Oc. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Voting can also be done at returning offices until Thursday.