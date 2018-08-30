

CTV Montreal





The hot-button issue of health care has emerged in the Quebec election campaign in the form of promises for more family doctors as well as subsidized eyewear for youngsters.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard is promising to increase the number of family doctors available to Quebecers -- a contentious issue that dogged his government during its first mandate.

The Liberals want an additional 900,000 Quebecers to have a family doctor by the end of a second mandate.

Aware that health care consistently appears to be voters' biggest concern, Couillard also said today his government would spend an additional $200 million to hire nurse-practitioners, home-care personnel and other health-care staff.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec, meanwhile, says it will reimburse up to $250 every two years for anyone 17 or under who needs glasses or contact lenses.

Coalition Leader Francois Legault made the promise in eastern Quebec on Day 8 of the provincial election campaign and said good vision is essential to success in school.