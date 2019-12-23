MONTREAL -- The government of Quebec has increased the amount of money given to physically or visually impaired Quebecers who rely on guide dogs.

The government is boosting its funding for service dogs from $1,200 per year to $2,240 per year.

Taking care of a service dog is expensive, according to Michelina Scalia, a handler. It can cost up to $6,000 per year to feed, train and insure a service dog.

An increase in the government support for support dogs was long overdue, Health Minister Danielle McCann said.

"The subsidy offered to people who use a service dog hasn't changed since 2004, but we have seen costs rise leaving a significant financial burden of maintaining the animal on the user. It was, therefore, essential to correct the situation," she said.

Some critics have argued, however, that the government funding doesn't help those with autism or mental health conditions, who can also benefit from service dogs.

"It's a step in the right direction," said John Agionicolaitis, co-founder of the ASISTA foundation, an organization that promotes service dogs to help people cope with mental health conditions. "I think they forgot a good section of the population."