MONTREAL
Montreal

    • More local politicians in Quebec report facing harassment, intimidation: survey

    Quebec's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Quebec's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A survey of hundreds of elected municipal officials across Quebec shows a rise in the last decade in the percentage of politicians who report facing harassment and intimidation.

    Thirty-nine per cent of respondents in the 2023 survey by the Quebec federation of municipalities reported experiencing the offensive behaviours at least once in their careers, up from 28 per cent in 2017.

    Results of the survey of 615 people, published today, shed light on the changing demographics and challenges of the municipal political class as Quebec struggles to retain local leaders.

    Nearly 10 per cent of the province's 8,000 municipal politicians have quit since the last elections in 2021.

    The survey further highlights many respondents' struggles with work-life balance, and their perception that they lack adequate training to carry out their duties.

    Survey respondents said to address these problems the public should be made better aware of the role of municipal officials and that there should be more co-operation between local leaders and provincial authorities.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News