More heavy rain headed to southern Quebec

As Quebecers prepare for the start of the construction holiday, more heavy rain is in the forecast for Friday.

A system approaching from the west is expected to bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Eastern Ontario and Southern Quebec.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements warning that some areas could see between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain.

Isolated thunderstorms could mean totals higher than 50 millimetres in some areas. The agency is warning that the heavy rain could cause flash flooding and ponding on the roads.

Heavy rain is expected to push into the Montreal area through the early morning hours on Friday.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and evening, with lingering showers into Saturday.

The ground across southwestern Quebec is already very saturated.

So far, the Montreal-Trudeau airport has recorded just shy of 120 millimetres of rain this July. The normal rainfall for July is about 89 millimetres.

And some areas have seen much more with last Thursday’s tornado-warned storms.

Parts of the Eastern Townships have been dealing with heavy rain and flooding. Sherbrooke has seen a whopping 258 millimetres of rainfall this July, with more rain on the way.

Cooler air will move in for the start of the construction holiday this weekend. However, the humidity will rise as early as Monday, with humidex values back in the mid to upper 30s through next week.