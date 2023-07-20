More heavy rain headed to southern Quebec

Last Thursday, thunderstorms, sometimes punctuated by tornadoes, covered a distance of some 450 kilometres between south of Ottawa and Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, in the Mauricie region. Nearly 50 millimetres of rain is being forecast for Friday, July 21. (Courtesy of Marilyn Gabel via AP) Last Thursday, thunderstorms, sometimes punctuated by tornadoes, covered a distance of some 450 kilometres between south of Ottawa and Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, in the Mauricie region. Nearly 50 millimetres of rain is being forecast for Friday, July 21. (Courtesy of Marilyn Gabel via AP)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon