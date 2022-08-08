More fatal crashes and drownings during Quebec's construction holiday

A lifebuoy is seen floating in a swimming pool. (Source: PIXABAY/Ninita_7) A lifebuoy is seen floating in a swimming pool. (Source: PIXABAY/Ninita_7)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon