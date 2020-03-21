MONTREAL -- Another two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cote Saint-Luc.

After yesterday’s announcement of four cases in the city, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said a person attending the congregation Beth Zion on Hudson Ave. and one at the congregation Kollel Avrechim tested positive for the virus. The cases were found Friday night.

The cases came in addition to a person from Le King David assisted-living building on Trent Ave. testing positive and being transported to the Jewish General Hospital.

Also several members of the Congregation Beth Chabad have tested positive, as confirmed by a message to its members.

Anyone who has been to synagogues since Shabbat on Mar. 14 have been asked to quarantine themselves by the municipality.