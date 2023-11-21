More arrests after major drug production network dismantled

Montreal police (SPVM) are making "a number of arrests" Tuesday morning in relation to a major synthetic drug production and distribution network that was dismantled a year ago.

Officers have been deployed in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, Gore, Sainte-Julienne, Morin-Heights, Neuville and Deux-Montagnes, as well as in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro in Montreal.

The arrests are in connection with a November 2022 raid of 22 buildings and vehicles.

At the time, 13 suspects, 12 men and one woman, were taken into custody.

"Several searches and arrests were made in various regions of Quebec and Ontario," the force said. "Nearly 300 police officers took part in the operation, which was supported by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Crown prosecutor's office (DPCP) and Health Canada."

The raids led to the confiscation of:

Nearly 1 million amphetamine tablets;

More than 50,000 additional tablets to be analyzed;

Several hundred litres of chemicals;

50 kg of amphetamine powder;

Drug manufacturing equipment (mixers, tanks, barrels, boilers, propane tanks, freight lifts, etc.);

Various quantities of MDMA (ecstasy), fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis;

Various prohibited weapons (stun guns, brass knuckles, knives).

Several thousand dollars in cash.

An update on Tuesday's arrests, as well as more details on the suspects and the charges to be laid, is expected to be provided by Montreal police by the end of the day.