More arrests after fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui

Montreal police (SPVM) states more arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui on Feb. 7, 2021.

Interim Police Chief Sophie Roy, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Major Crimes Commander Paul Verreault, are expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This comes just days after Salim Touaibi, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in relation to Boundaoui's death.

He is also facing four additional charges of attempted murder.

Boundaoui was killed in a drive-by shooting in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

She was sitting in a parked car with a young man, chatting with people on the street, when another vehicle approached and fired in their direction.

Tuesday, Montreal police officers canvassed a wooded area in the east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood in search of a potential murder weapon.