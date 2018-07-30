

CTV Montreal





Animal control officers and police teamed up over the weekend to capture a moose that was wandering around the West Island.

The moose was spotted early Sunday morning on Salaberry St., and later on Garland St. in Dollard des Ormeaux when it went through a backyard fence, then ran off down the road.

Residents followed the moose at a distance, keeping an eye on it until authorities arrived.

When police and animal control officials showed up they were able to tranquilize the animal, and then transported it off the island to be relocated to a more rural setting.

Moose have been captured before in Montreal, in Riviere des Prairies in 2010,