Montrealers who frequent a West Island gym and a LaSalle community centre are being asked to get tested for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Montreal public health is requesting that anyone who went to the following locations be screened for the Omicron variant:

Buzzfit Kirkland (3240 Jean-Yves St., Kirkland)

Dec. 1 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dec. 5 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dec. 6 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Henri-Lemieux cultural and community centre (7644 Edouard St., LaSalle)

Dec. 4 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

"Even if you are adequately vaccinated and have no symptoms, we recommend that you get tested for COVID-19," Public Health states.

People are invited to visit either the Jewish General Hospital or CLSC Parc-Extension.

"These are, for the time being, the only centres whose laboratories can detect the Omicron variant in Montreal," Public Health notes. "If you are unable to go to one of the two screening centres, you can be screened at another centre and mention that you have potentially been exposed to the Omicron variant."

For anyone seeking to be tested at the Jewish General Hospital, appointments can be made online or via telephone at 514 644-4545.

The test centre is in the hospital's parking lot on the corner of Bourret Avenue and Légaré Street.

Anyone without an appointment can visit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone with an appointment can visit from 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, people can get tested from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those getting tested at CLSC Parc-Extension (7085 Hutchison St.) can access the clinic via Parc Avenue.

No appointment is needed and people can visit from 12:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday to Sunday.

The clinic will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

As of Dec. 9, 14 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Montreal.

Five people were infected while travelling outside the country, while the others acquired it in Canada, suggesting that there has been limited local transmission.

"Preliminary data indicate that it may be two to 3.5 times more transmissible than the Delta variant and there may be an increased risk of reinfection," Public Health states, adding more data is needed to have a fuller picture of the potential dangers.

The Omicron variant, B.1.1.529, was first detected in November in South Africa and Botswana and is now present in numerous countries across the globe.