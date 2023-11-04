Montrealers unite with Washington protestors, calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are taking place in 30-plus Canadian cities on Saturday, including Montreal.

About 1,000 protestors were gathered at Place-des-Arts as of 2 p.m. According to organizers, they're demanding "an immediate ceasefire," a "lifting [of] the siege on Gaza" and "an end to Canada's complicity in the genoicide."

The rally is occurring in conjunction with a march in Washington D.C., which is expected to draw tens of thousands.

"Let's show the world that we are not just people in solidarity with Palestine, we are a movement that will rise from every corner of the world until all our demands are met," reads the Facebook page for the Montreal event.

The protests, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, come nearly one month after the deadly Hamas attack on Israel.

Since then, Israeli forces have launched repeated airstrikes, laid siege to Gaza, and restricted food, water and other supplies into the territory.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most in the Oct. 7 attack, and 242 hostages have been taken into Gaza, according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza reports the Palestinian death toll at at least 9,000.

On Saturday, the day of the protests, Israeli military strikes killed multiple civilians at a United Nations shelter and hospital in the Gaza Strip's main combat zone.

More to come.