Montrealers to rally in support of Iran population
As Iran continues to be torn apart by social upheaval caused by protests against the authoritarian political regime in power, the Femme, Vie, Liberté Montréal collective and the French-language branch of Amnesty International Canada are organizing a march in solidarity with the Iranian people.
The major gathering will take place in Montreal on Saturday.
Starting at 1 p.m., participants are invited to meet at Square Cabot, near Atwater metro station.
Tensions in Iran have not eased since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian student, died in unclear circumstances last September, three days after being arrested by Iranian police.
"She wasn't wearing her veil properly; you could see her hair," said Nimâ Machouf, an epidemiologist of Iranian origin living in Montreal and a member of the Femme, Vie, Liberté Montréal collective. "Her death was like a spark plug that ignited the anger of the population, an anger that had been contained for four decades in Iran."
Several months ago, waves of mass protests created a movement across the country calling for a change in the theocratic regime in place, and it is not about to run out of steam.
"Women have stopped wearing veils in public, people are boycotting festivals and state-organized activities, others are burning government banners and graffitiing walls," said Machouf. "There are strikes, the resistance is always there, but it doesn't always take to the streets."
"There are also sit-ins in the university, men supporting women. People film themselves dancing in the streets or singing in public squares, it's wonderful," added France-Isabelle Langlois, executive director of Amnesty International Canada francophone. "There is something truly horrible but also very beautiful in this mobilization which, despite the very serious violence, has continued to bring people together for more than eight months."
The demonstrations were met with violent repression by the authorities, who made tens of thousands of arrests and handed down sentences that were deemed arbitrary. Between 300 and 500 people also lost their lives during the demonstrations.
"We're talking about hundreds of people who didn't get a trial or the trials were unfair," said Langlois. "There were dozens of death sentences, without these people being able to defend themselves or know the evidence against them; every time, these people were tortured."
PUTTING THE PRESSURE ON
The rally in Montreal planned for Saturday has two specific objectives. Its organizers want to unite their voices to let the Iranian people know that Canadians are behind them and support their struggle for greater freedom.
"Our role here is to give a voice to those who are resisting the government, to tell them that we hear them and that we support them," said Machouf. "What is happening in Iran is not just a matter for the people who live there, it's a question of human rights, and the whole world needs to be aware of that."
The march is also meant to serve as a message to the federal government, which will be asked to take action to put an end to Iranian authoritarianism and violence.
"Iran is a theocratic government that is seeking nuclear weapons and plays an important role in the Middle East. It is a government that supports terrorism and tramples on the rights of its people, especially its women", said Machouf. "Although Canada has no diplomatic ties with Iran, it does have allies who do or who have economic relations with the country. We have the power to ask them to put pressure on the Iranian government, and we can use our influence within the G7 and the United Nations."
"The more we mobilize here, the more pressure we put on our government," said Langlois.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 9, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to Kyiv
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committing another $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight back against Russia's invasion, including by sending more weapons.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
David Johnston resigns as foreign interference special rapporteur, citing 'highly partisan atmosphere'
Foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston has resigned, CTV News has confirmed. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Johnston cited the intense politicization of his appointment and work, as the reason for his coming departure.
'See it with my own eyes': Canadian teen in war-torn Ukraine to film documentary
A Ukrainian-Canadian teenager is on an emotional journey to capture the destruction of the Russian invasion, including of his childhood home, on camera.
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday that alleges that he described a Pentagon 'plan of attack' and shared a classified map related to a military operation.
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
Toronto
-
'It always comes back to livability:' Bradford seeks to bring urban planning perspective to Toronto
Less talk, more action, is Brad Bradford’s mayoral campaign slogan, and the 36-year-old Toronto city councillor certainly leads an action-filled life.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand IQF frozen fruit due to a possible norovirus contamination.
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
Atlantic
-
N.S. teachers, students, health care workers impacted by cyber attack
Nova Scotia says it has identified more details about the records stolen in a file transfer service cyber attack, impacting teachers, students and health care workers' records.
-
Halifax-area evacuation order rescinded for most residents
The majority of Halifax-area residents evacuated due to wildfires are now permitted to return home.
-
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
London
-
Drug trafficking trial puts elderly couple behind bars
A London, Ont. courtroom heard Friday that from a so-called “hobby farm” near Newbury, drugs were being housed and trafficked.
-
Three-vehicle collision in south London, Ont. sends one to hospital
A three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road resulted in an SUV flipping onto its roof and one person being sent to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
A dry summer: Neighbourhood pool at risk of not opening as it waits for a federal grant
A neighbourhood pool in west London, Ont. may not be able to open this year because the federal funding it depends on every year to hire lifeguards has not come through.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim shot and killed in Kirkland Lake, police search for homicide suspects
One person has been killed in Kirkland Lake following a shooting Thursday evening on Second Street East.
-
Water advisory in effect for Kagawong
A water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Already displaced by fire, Sudbury woman victim of attempted break-in at hotel
A tenant displaced in the downtown Sudbury fire last month said her hotel is denying her request to move her room to a centralized location following an attempted break-in.
Calgary
-
Unsealed court documents offer new disturbing details provided by Mantha's alleged victims
Disturbing new details about a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary have come to light, as court documents exposing accounts from his alleged victims have been unsealed.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial Area
Calgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
'Situation has escalated': Edson residents ordered to evacuate because of wildfire
For the second time in about a month, residents of Edson were told to leave town Friday night because of a wildfire.
Kitchener
-
Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound outside Cambridge, Ont.
Police have shut down a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) vehicle.
-
Exclusive experience: Members-only bar opens in Waterloo
A new bar in Uptown Waterloo is offering an exclusive experience based around a members-only model.
-
40 overdoses recorded in one week, says WRIDS
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) is sounding the alarm after a significant number of drug overdose and poisonings were reported over the last few days.
Vancouver
-
How a Facebook comment about fish and chips led to an ethics complaint against an elected official in B.C.
The Moby Dick restaurant has been serving up its famous fish and chips on the White Rock promenade since it was founded by the Mueller family in 1975. But one local city councillor clearly isn’t a fan.
-
Driver plows through entrance of West Vancouver Whole Foods
Authorities in West Vancouver say it's lucky more people were not harmed when a driver crashed his car through the entrance of a Whole Foods Friday, coming to a stop in the busy produce section.
-
Big Vancouver Chinatown development 'likely' nearing approval despite community pushback
Developer Beedie Living's condo tower was originally voted down by the City of Vancouver's Development Permit Board in 2017, but a challenge in B.C. Supreme Court and a shift in community sentiment have given the project new life.
Edmonton
-
'Situation has escalated': Edson residents ordered to evacuate because of wildfire
For the second time in about a month, residents of Edson were told to leave town Friday night because of a wildfire.
-
Premier Smith appoints new Alberta cabinet with many familiar faces in different portfolios
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith named her new cabinet Friday, about two weeks after her United Conservative Party took the majority of seats in Alberta.
-
Edmonton sees record-setting heat Friday and more expected in Alberta this weekend
Edmonton has set a new record high for June 9th. The city reached 30.8 degrees Friday afternoon, breaking the old record of 30.6 set in 1913.
Windsor
-
'It’s not gonna bring my daughter back': Jury hands three men guilty verdicts in death of Windsor woman
Guilty verdicts have been handed to three Kitchener men charged in the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Special events buses between Windsor-Detroit sell out for Taylor Swift concerts
Transit Windsor says the Special Event tunnel buses are sold out for the two Taylor Swift concerts this weekend.
-
'We can't just stop here': Downtown Mission hosts community cleanup event
The Downtown Mission held a community cleanup event, which saw more than 50 people pick up debris and trash between Elliott and Erie Streets.
Regina
-
Transplant may not be possible for Sask. girl who stole hearts on TikTok
A young Saskatchewan girl that stole the hearts of the province, and millions online, is back in hospital.
-
13-year-old dies following rollover near Moosomin, Sask.
A 13-year-old is dead following a vehicle rollover near Moosomin on Thursday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP cancel Amber Alert after missing kids located
Saskatchewan RCMP cancelled an Amber Alert after two missing children were located.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four men injured in ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa police say four men were located on Clarence Street with gunshot wounds at approximately 1:30 a.m. Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to Kyiv
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committing another $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight back against Russia's invasion, including by sending more weapons.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Complaints about OC Transpo bus drivers flood city's fraud hotline
Auditor General Nathalie Gougeon says the fraud hotline has been receiving approximately five to 10 reports a day over the past year linked to bus operator "compliance nature", and it is overwhelming her office.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a spending problem': Saskatoon business leader calls for 'mid-management' job cuts at city hall
The head of Saskatoon’s chamber of commerce responding with frustration to the city’s announcement of a $75 million deficit over the next two years — and the tax hikes that will likely be needed to help makeup some of the the shortfall.
-
Saskatoon residents raise concerns over pedestrian tunnel
A tunnel connecting Saskatoon's Fairhaven community to the Meadowgreen neighbourhood is raising concerns.
-
Saskatoon Ex parade cancelled but it's not clear why
An iconic Saskatoon parade isn’t going ahead this year and there are conflicting reasons about the reason why.