MONTREAL -- Montrealers will pay their respects Friday afternoon to a local firefighter who died while trying to rescue a boat in distress in the St. Lawrence River.

Pierre Lacroix, a 58-year-old married father of two, was trapped underwater in the Lachine rapids when his team's boat capsized on the night of Oct. 17.

Search and rescue crews had to use an underwater camera to locate his body in the wreckage the following day. The other three firefighters on the rescue mission made it to safety.

A funeral will be held at noon at the Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal. Firefighters will also lead a procession from the Old Port of Montreal to the church to honour their fallen colleague.

The ceremony is expected to be livestreamed on the City of Montreal's YouTube page and on projection screens at Place D'Armes.

Firefighters were reeling after Lacriox's tragic death, which touched so many in the community, but particularly his colleagues at Fire Station 64 in the borough of Lachine.

"You see, when we lose a firefighter in the line of duty, it's like losing a member of a family," said Fire Chief Martin Guilbault yesterday.

"Mr. Lacroix was a very good firefighter in two ways -- first, he was a very funny guy, but he was professional. He was very easy to have as part of a team."