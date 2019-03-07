

The Canadian Press





While Montrealers walking around outside could be forgiven for believing winter will never end, Environment Canada is forecasting warmer times will soon be here.

Thursday’s high of -8 C is below the seasonal norm, but by Friday temperatures are expected to rise to just below freezing.

Starting Sunday, people in the Montreal, Quebec City, St-Georges and Trois-Rivieres will be treated to relatively balmy temperatures in the low positives during daytime hours, though nights will remain frigid.

The news isn’t as great for others in the province, with slightly colder temperatures forecasted for Gatineau, Sherbrooke, St-Jerome, Rouyn-Noranda, Baie-Comeau, Gaspe and Saguenay.

According to Environment Canada, Quebecers who feel this winter was longer than usual are correct. The first major snowfall came on Nov. 16, leaving 10 centimetres of snow which largely didn’t melt.