MONTREAL -- Those walking or driving in Montreal today will likely be unable to avoid the Euro cup vibe.

It's blue versus white, glasses of red wine versus pints of lager, espressos versus cups of tea, fettucini versus fish and chips.

It's Italy v. England, UEFA Euro 2020 cup final.

Depending on the neighbourhood on the island, stressed-out soccer fans in either blue or white will be out staring at screens holding their breath, wincing, scowling, and maybe swearing as the two teams square off at 3 p.m. (EUFA postponed kickoff a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but kept the "2020" moniker.)

At Evangelista Sports on Saint-Laurent Blvd. in Little Italy, Italian and England jerseys are sold out.

"The first game of Italy, all the jerseys were bought," said manager Julio Fernandez. "As soon as they (England) hit the semi-finals, they sold out."

Fernandez said the street has been predictably hopping for each Azzurri game, and he's expected flags, fans and noise when the game starts.

"I feel we have more experience to beat England. I think 2-0 Italy," said Michael Michetti, who is planning a party on Maurice Duplessis Blvd. in Riviere-des-Prairies... if Italy wins at England's iconic Wembley Stadium.

"Although England's fans are very passionate, I think as long as Italy doesn't let England's fans get to their heads, I think they should be able to pull through," said Michetti.

It is the first time England has reached a major international tournament final since 1966 when England beat Germany to win the World Cup.

Italy won the Euro two years later in 1968 and also took home the World Cup in 1982 and 2006. It's Italy's third trip to the Euro finals this century having fallen in the final game in 2000 and 2012.

England fan Danny Payne caught the England v. Denmark game at Bowhead Pub down the street from Little Italy on Saint-Laurent Blvd. and Pins Ave., but he'll stay home for the final watching the game with his dad via a video link in West Yorkshire.

He is not confident that "It's coming home."

"It's coming Rome," he joked. "Home advantage does give a wee bit of hope, but I can't see those grizzled old Italian defenders (Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci) and the fearless youngsters being too bothered about the fans."

"It's Coming Home" was the theme song for the Three Lions in 1996 for the Euros that were that has since become a recurring, hopeful cliche among English fans and pundits.

The British-style pub Pub Bishop & Bagg is located near Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood, so manager Megan Turcotte expects to see supporters of both teams.

"People are super excited, it brings everyone together," she said. "They drink a lot and they are loud. Some even sit in the streets and watch from afar on our televisions."

Roland Lamote of Montreal said he played soccer when he was younger, but now watching the games keeps him going.

He's lived in Little Italy his whole life, so rooting for Italy feels like supporting his home team, he said.

"With the Montreal Canadiens, I was so, so so disappointed," Lamote said lamenting the Habs' loss in the Stanley Cup finals last week. "But at least we have this football game now."

Italian Anthony Colaniro has never seen Italy win the Euro cup before and doesn't want to miss his chance.

"It's all about Italy, of course!" he said. "I will be watching the game with my family -- 20 people -- and a lot of food!"

Burgundy Lion hostess Maggie Morris will be hoping "it's coming home" as England faces Italy in the Euro cup finals July 11, 2021. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Bowhead Pub opened in 2019 and manager Peter Lennox said the Euro has given the pub a shot in the arm after a tough year of COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the beginning, we were trying to attract German, English and French," said Lennox. "I'm English born and raised, and I lived in France for 12 years, and my partner is from Germany and we had a big demand for German games."

While French and German fans remain with thoughts of what could have been, Bowhead's English fans will be ready today.