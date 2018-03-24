

CTV Montreal





As thousands of Americans rallied in Washington, D.C. and other cities, Montrealers held their own marches to show solidarity on gun control.

One march, organized by the Quebec Student Union, started at Cabot Square at 10:00 a.m. and headed down Ste-Catherine to the American consulate.

A second march began at the same time at the Westmount United Church and ended at Dawson College. In 2006, a gunman killed one student at the college and injured 19 others before taking his own life.

Montreal has been home to two other school shootings. On Dec. 6, 1989, a 25-year-old man shot 28 people at Ecole Polytechnique, killing 14 women, before committing suicide.

In 1992, a Concordia associate professor shot and killed four colleagues and wounded a staff member. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The March for Our Lives was organized by survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkdale, FL in which 17 people were killed. Several students at the school have since become active proponents of gun control in the U.S.

More than a dozen other rallies were held in Canada, including Toronto, where marchers carried signs protesting gun violence in the United States and recent shootings that have plagued the city, pointing out that Canada is not immune to tragedy.

- With files from The Canadian Press