MONTREAL -- A group of Montrealers on Friday protested the closing of three YMCAs.

Demonstrators gathered outside the downtown YMCA offices. They said they would deliver a giant "Grinch stole YMCA" postcard to administrators.

The closure or reduction of services at the three YMCAs: in Pointe-St-Charles, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and at the Complexe Guy-Favreau in Chinatown, will negatively affect the communities they serve, protesters argued.

"In Pointe-St-Charles, we are a low-income neighbourhood that's been hit hard by gentrification. These institutions are very important not only for the mental and physical health of our population but also as a place to congregate," said one demonstrator.

The cuts were necessary because the charity couldn't afford to run the three YMCAs any longer, according to Stephane Vaillancourt, President and CEO of YMCA Quebec. The Guy-Favreau YMCA, for example, needed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of renovations, he said.

"I don't believe there's anyone more disappointed [about the closures] than myself and my staff and my colleagues," he said. "We don't wake up in the morning to make these kinds of decisions. We've dedicated these years of our careers to a cause that's to help develop the potential of every person who comes in through those doors. ... We acknowledge the fact that people have been attached to their YMCA."

But the YMCAs aren't all closing completely, Vaillancourt insisted. Most of the services at the Pointe-St-Charles YMCA will continue operating for 18 months, and many of the services offered at the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve YMCA will move to nearby locations. The physical fitness and aquatic activities at the Guy-Favreau YMCA are moving to the downtown YMCA.

With files from CTV Montreal's Emily Campbell and Caroline Van Vlaardingen