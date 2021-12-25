MONTREAL -- Quebec added 9,206 more coronavirus cases Christmas afternoon, another considerable jump as the province grapples with widespread infection throughout the territory.

Active infections climbed by 5,643 with 54,462 people at home or in hospital with coronavirus on Christmas day.

Four more people have been reported dead due to the virus, bringing that total to 11,613 since the pandemic began.

Quebec has reported 530,002 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. Details on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and vaccination will be released next week.

COMMUNITY RALLIES TO HELP AMID LONG WAITS IN THE COLD FOR TESTS

As Quebec records an explosion of COVID-19 cases, local health authorities are asking residents to curb their desires to get tested if they don't have symptoms or haven't had a close exposure to the virus.

Montreal Public Health Director Mylene Drouin told CTV Thursday the testing and contact-tracing system doesn't "have the capacity" to keep up with the rapid spread.

Meanwhile, Quebecers have been forced to wait in uncertainty until a test appointment becomes available, or stand outside a local clinic for hours.

A testing nurse in Montreal's Park Extension neighbourhood who was not authorized to speak publically told CTV they've received people from far and wide looking for tests amid increased demand.

"We’ve gone from being a neighboughood testing clinic to a regional clinic," they said. But we don't have "the resources to handle that."

"We've got people coming from Chambly ... and Saint-Jean," they continued.

-- More details to come. Published with files from The Canadian Press.