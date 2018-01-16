

CTV Montreal





Montrealers are paying their last tributes to Father Emmett ‘Pops’ Johns, who worked for decades helping the city’s street kids.

The founder of Dans la rue , roamed Montreal aboard his trailer to bring help and comfort to homeless youth.

A tribute vigil organized by Dans la rue began Wednesday at 5p.m. at Émilie-Gamelin Park.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau are all in attendance.

He died Saturday at 89 years old.

In addition to the vigil, there will be a public visitation for Johns at Montreal city hall on January 25 and 26, followed by a funeral on Jan. 27 at St. Patrick's Basilica on 460 Rene-Levesque St. W downtown.



That event begins at 10:30 a.m.

Mass will be presided over by Bishop Christian Lépine, while Father Emmett Johns' friend and physician Deacon François Lehmann will deliver the homily.