Montrealers march for Gazans, release of Israeli hostages
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Montreal in the latest of a string of demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while others gathered nearby calling for the release of Israeli hostages.
This time, marchers condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not condemning Israel's actions. Trudeau has maintained support for Israel since this latest round of conflict with Hamas began in early October.
"We have been violated against for so long," said Bara Abuhamed with local activist group Montreal for Palestine.
Gazans are living under a near communication blackout as Israeli forces launched an expanded ground operation Saturday. Israel's defence minister said the war with Hamas has reached a new stage.
"We have been speaking up, and we still haven't seen any reactions from our leaders," he added. "No child deserves what's happening in Gaza."
A few blocks away, there was another, much smaller demonstration. A small group of Israeli Montrealers showed posters of the more-than 200 Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.
"No matter what you think about the conflict between Palestine and Israel, those things that happened on Oct. 7 shouldn't happen anywhere," said event organizer Roni Tisar.
"You can't kidnap babies and children. you can't murder women," she said, adding Israelis in Montreal have been nervous to demonstrate publically for fear of reprisals.
"When I organized this art installation, everyone asked me, 'will there be police?' because we are afraid," she said.
Both sides promised to keep demonstrating until this latest war is over.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel pounds Gaza strip, dismissing calls for ceasefire: live updates
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman with family killed, still in Gaza says communication blackout a 'devastating situation'
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
'Parasites': Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40s
A mother's love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday.
Palestinian-Canadians worry for relatives as offensive in Gaza ramps up
Moayed Salim expected his father to come home to Canada at the end of the month in time for the birth of his son. Instead, the London, Ont. resident said his 66-year-old father is stuck in Gaza and there's no way to know if he is alive or dead amid a telephone and internet blackout.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel pounds Gaza strip, dismissing calls for ceasefire: live updates
Israel launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after creating a near-blackout of communication in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire overnight.
When a man began shooting in Maine, some froze while others ran. Now they're left with questions
People who survived the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine recount their harrowing experiences.
Most Palestinians in Gaza are cut off from the world. Those who connect talk of horror, hopelessness
News from inside the besieged Gaza Strip trickles out in urgent tones from the few Palestinians still managing to connect with the outside world after intense Israeli bombardment plunged the crowded enclave into a communications blackout.
Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want voices heard on carbon pricing: rural economic development minister
Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings says if Western and Prairie provinces want to secure carve-outs in the federal government's carbon pricing policy, they should elect more Liberal ministers who can share their concerns with the government.
Toronto
-
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators move through downtown Toronto streets
Thousands of people marched through the streets of downtown Toronto Saturday for a pro-Palestinian demonstration.
-
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
-
'A lot of mice in a small apartment': Tenant shares photos of daily life in Toronto public housing
A tenant of Toronto public housing is sharing photos of daily life in her apartment, complete with mice, roaches and an increasingly urgent garbage problem.
Atlantic
-
People displaced, fire fighters injured after Glace Bay, N.S. duplex fire
Three firefighters were injured in a N.S. duplex fire that displaced several tenants.
-
Nova Scotia legislature rife with frustration over government's move to extend debate
Frustrations have boiled over at the Nova Scotia legislature, where the government has exhausted its legislative agenda and the opposition has resorted to delay tactics in order to keep the House of Assembly in session.
-
Halloween scares could help overcome fears: Dal prof
A Dalhousie professor says Halloween scares can help people overcome their fears.
London
-
St. Thomas native Joe Thornton retires from the NHL
In a tweet posted by the San Jose Sharks, Thornton put all rumours to rest about his playing status for the team.
-
'Lack of security': Sarnia, Ont. council pondering security measures after outburst in chambers
Sarnia City Council is reviewing potential security measures for council chambers.
-
No animals hurt in early morning barn fire south of London
London fire crews responded to a fully engulfed barn fire close to 4 a.m. Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
-
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Maine's governor says the suspect wanted for killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar has been found dead in Lisbon, Maine.
-
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
Calgary
-
Cavalry FC scoop up individual honours, prepare for CPL final against Forge FC
Cavalry FC took home the individual hardware Thursday night. Saturday evening, they'll look to break through against the Canadian Premier League's winningest franchise to add a team honour to all those individual prizes.
-
Banff Centre dispute over succession process led to firing of board: Waterous
The outgoing board chair of the Banff Centre said the latest turmoil at the arts and leadership hub was due to a dispute over the succession process in 2022.
-
Puppies up for adoption meet the public in Humane Society event
The Calgary Humane Society hosted an adoption event Friday and invited the public to play with some available puppies.
Kitchener
-
'Ensure doors and windows are locked': Police trying to identify man in Peeping Tom investigation
Police have released the photo of a man they want to speak to as they investigate reports of a prowler in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
Man wanted for Waterloo break-ins has been arrested
A man, who was wanted in connection to a series of residential break-ins around Waterloo’s university district, has been arrested.
-
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Vancouver
-
Snowboarder's 'flexing' not a reason to conclude $1K worth of gear was a gift, CRT rules
A dispute between snowboarders resulted in a roughly $1,000 judgment in B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
-
Vancouver woman creates new AI underwater lifesaving technology
Carlyn Loncaric is being recognized for creating AquaEye, a new technology used to help locate people underwater.
-
'This country is ready for it': Vancouver teacher runs 90 km in a day for school lunch funding
Brent Mansfield spent his Friday running laps around Lord Roberts Elementary School in Vancouver's West End. But this wasn't just a personal fitness challenge. It was also a call to action.
Edmonton
-
New stamp honouring 'Canadian hero' Willie O'Ree unveiled in Edmonton Saturday
Canada Post unveiled a new stamp Saturday as part of the 2023 Heritage Classic celebrations.
-
'Stop killing people': Edmonton Remand whistleblower worried even after watchdog report, AHS changes
A health-care professional formerly based at the Edmonton Remand Centre says they still worry that people will die because of substandard care inside the northside institution.
-
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.
Windsor
-
Teen motorcycle driver the victim of a fatal crash
A crash on the E.C Row Expressway Friday has claimed the life of a teenager.
-
Marine industry career fair held in Windsor
People interested in a career at sea with a job in the marine industry were able to check out the travelling Great Canadian Marine Careers Expo (GCMCE) in Windsor on Friday and Saturday at HMCS Hunter.
-
Fatal crash claims hockey player’s life, cyberattack at Windsor’s hospital, and a murder trial comes to an end: Top Windsor stories this week
The Lakeshore Canadiens hockey team in mourning, Windsorites struggling with making rent, and the final sentence handed down in a Windsor murder trial. Here’s a look at the top five stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
Regina
-
'One of the worst experiences of my life': Regina senior evicted from government housing unit
A Regina senior is out on the street after being evicted from a government housing unit.
-
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
-
Skating pilot project launched in Ochapowace First Nation
A pilot program for learning how to skate and trying out different Skate Canada programs was launched on the Ochapowace First Nation on Friday.
Ottawa
-
96 patients, including babies in ICU, moved from Ottawa Hospital General Campus after transformer fire
The CEO of the Ottawa Hospital says quick-acting staff helped prevent any serious injuries or complications from a transformer fire that broke out Friday at the General Campus. It will still be some time before units are able to accept patients again.
-
Ottawa police, family and friends bid farewell to Sgt. Robin Easey
Ottawa police officers, friends and family have bid farewell to former Ottawa Police Sgt. Robin Easey. Easey passed away earlier this month at the age of 70. A celebration of his life was held at the Hellenic Community Centre in Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Council asked to approve $152M in additional contingency funding for Stage 2 LRT
City councillors are being asked to approve additional contingency funds for Stage 2 LRT after all three branches of the project were delayed.
Saskatoon
-
Almost 2,000 people join rally for public education held in Saskatoon
Almost 2,000 people joined a rally for public education in front of MLA Paul Merriman’s office in Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
Skating pilot project launched in Ochapowace First Nation
A pilot program for learning how to skate and trying out different Skate Canada programs was launched on the Ochapowace First Nation on Friday.
-
U of R Rams fall to Huskies in last game of 2023 season
The University of Regina Rams fell to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 43-11 in their last game of the 2023 season.