Montrealers march for Gazans, call for release of Israeli hostages

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Montreal in the latest of a string of demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while others gathered nearby calling for the release of Israeli hostages.

This time, marchers condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not condemning Israel's actions. Trudeau has maintained support for Israel since this latest round of conflict with Hamas began in early October.

"We have been violated against for so long," said Bara Abuhamed with local activist group Montreal for Palestine.

Gazans are living under a near communication blackout as Israeli forces launched an expanded ground operation Saturday. Israel's defence minister said the war with Hamas has reached a new stage.

"We have been speaking up, and we still haven't seen any reactions from our leaders," he added. "No child deserves what's happening in Gaza."

A few blocks away, there was another, much smaller demonstration. A small group of Israeli Montrealers showed posters of the more-than 200 Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.

"No matter what you think about the conflict between Palestine and Israel, those things that happened on Oct. 7 shouldn't happen anywhere," said event organizer Roni Tisar.

"You can't kidnap babies and children. you can't murder women," she said, adding Israelis in Montreal have been nervous to demonstrate publically for fear of reprisals.

"When I organized this art installation, everyone asked me, 'will there be police?' because we are afraid," she said.

Both sides promised to keep demonstrating until this latest war is over.