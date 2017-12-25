

The Canadian Press





For Montrealers who dreamed of a white Christmas on Sunday night, Monday morning proved that dreams do come true.

The city awoke to 10 centimeters of fresh white powder that fell overnight.

Elsewhere in Quebec got even more fresh snow. According to Environment Canada, up to 25 centimetres fell on the Eastern Townships, Beauce, Bas-St-Laurent and Gaspesie regions.

Officials warned that winds could pick up near the St. Lawrence valley, which could affect visibility and road conditions.

At Trudeau Airport, several delays were reported, but most activity was still on schedule.

Transport Quebec warned that the roads on several of the province’s highways are partially snow-covered and some secondary roads are totally covered.

While skies over Quebec will clear on Tuesday, temperatures will drop, with highs in the low teens over several of the following days.