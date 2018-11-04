

CTV Montreal





What happens after life is over may never be known, but Montrealers got a chance to know a bit about the mysteries behind the death business on Sunday.

The first ever Salon de la Mort showcased the latest trends in what humans are choosing to do with their remains.

One booth catered to those who might wish to leave something artistic after their time ends – the company allows clients to have their ashes mixed with paint, which is then used to create a work of art for their loved ones.

Expo-goer Roseanne Ferretti said it’s an idea that appeal to her.

“My dad passed away in 2012 and he’s in a mausoleum, so you see them, but you don’t really see them,” she said.

Other options presented included urns molded from death marks and a hearse customized to be pulled behind motorcycles for a biker’s final ride.

For the more conventionally-minded who still want to know what to expect, visitors were able to try out a casket.

Salon organizer Phoudsady Vanny said she wants to get people more at peace talking about an often taboo subjet.

“With medically assisted dying, people talk more about it and people ask, ‘It’s 2018, how do I want to die?’” she said. “A lot of people want to have control of their lives to the end.”