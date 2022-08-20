Montrealers gawk at line of flying lights in night sky

Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.

“Anybody know what this light could be?” wrote hockey player Max Talbot to social media late Friday night.

Attached was a grainy image of the flying shape – a line of light moving quickly through the night sky.

Somebody else saw this in the sky above Montreal tonight ??? Anybody know what this light could be ? #MYSTERY #spaceship pic.twitter.com/xu76voBgWi — Max Talbot (@Max25talbot) August 20, 2022

“Saw it in Lac St-Jean,” wrote a commenter, one of many reporting sightings near Montreal. “Saw the same thing from Terrebonne,” wrote another.

Along with similarly grainy images, several others chimed in online with theories behind the nighttime anomaly, joking that aliens were piloting the line. Other comparisons ranged from classic arcade games to Darth Vadar’s lightsaber.

But what was it, for real?

You know it’s a good day when you see a UFO in the sky in Montreal’s Old Port at 9:44PM EST #SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/GK5MPHOJFq — Nicole Arrage (@NicoleArrage) August 20, 2022

A likely answer is that the line of light was made up of several satellites launched by American space company SpaceX.

Findstarlink.com, a website that tracks the satellites’ locations reported Starlink 55 would be visible in the Montreal area Friday evening. SpaceX launched several dozen units Friday afternoon.