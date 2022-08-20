Montrealers gawk at line of flying lights in night sky
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
“Anybody know what this light could be?” wrote hockey player Max Talbot to social media late Friday night.
Attached was a grainy image of the flying shape – a line of light moving quickly through the night sky.
“Saw it in Lac St-Jean,” wrote a commenter, one of many reporting sightings near Montreal. “Saw the same thing from Terrebonne,” wrote another.
Along with similarly grainy images, several others chimed in online with theories behind the nighttime anomaly, joking that aliens were piloting the line. Other comparisons ranged from classic arcade games to Darth Vadar’s lightsaber.
But what was it, for real?
A likely answer is that the line of light was made up of several satellites launched by American space company SpaceX.
Findstarlink.com, a website that tracks the satellites’ locations reported Starlink 55 would be visible in the Montreal area Friday evening. SpaceX launched several dozen units Friday afternoon.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
Retailers sitting on 'mountains' of excess inventory in need of liquidation: expert
Consumer behaviour, a looming recession and the reactions of retailers to pandemic-driven supply chain issues are combining to drive a liquidation renaissance, according to one business advisor and retail futurist.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
Ontario doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021: documents
Court documents allege an eastern Ontario doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.
Michelle O'Bonsawin nominated as Canada's first Indigenous Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.
Northern lights expected across Canada this weekend: NOAA
Canadians across the country have a shot at seeing the northern lights this weekend thanks to a series of solar flares and storms over the past few days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Sale of Ottawa church to 'Freedom Convoy'-affiliated group falls through, but leader says deal is still on
The current purchase of a historic Ottawa church slated to become an 'embassy' for a group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy has fallen through, according to documents obtained by CTV News. But The United People of Canada director said it was his understanding the deal was still in place.
Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war
Russian forces stepped up their battle to seize one of the dwindling number of cities in embattled eastern Ukraine not already under their control while continuing to fire on towns and villages in the country's north and south, Ukrainian officials said Saturday.
Toronto
-
3 people dead after car crashes into tree in Brampton
Three people are dead after a car slammed into a tree in Brampton overnight.
-
The CNE is back. Here's everything you need to know
For many, the return of the Canadian National Exhibition traditionally heralds the end of summer. But this year it also signifies something else – a return to a life which more closely resembles normalcy.
-
Almost 13% of Ontario long-term care homes still without A/C in resident rooms
Almost two months since the deadline, 79 of Ontario's 627 long-term care homes have yet to meet a mandatory provincial requirement to install air-conditioning in resident rooms.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
-
Downtown Halifax streets fill for Nathan Mackinnon's Stanley Cup parade
The streets of downtown Halifax started filling with crowds late Saturday morning as Nathan Mackinnon brings the Stanley Cup to his hometown for a parade and rally.
London
-
Crash near St. Thomas sends two to hospital
A min-van and truck hauling construction equipment collided south of St. Thomas Saturday morning
-
Lawsuit filed in deadly Riverside Drive crash that claimed life of eight-year-old girl
Several victims of a November 2021 crash on London, Ont.’s Riverside Drive have filed civil suit against the alleged driver and several others, the law firm representing the victims said on Friday. The crash took the life of eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp, and injured multiple others.
-
Drowning incident in Chatsworth, Ont. being investigated by OPP
OPP are investigating after a person drowned in the Township of Chatsworth late Thursday afternoon. Police say that a video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, and that "appropriate steps" are being taken to remove it.
Northern Ontario
-
Cycling for mental health awareness
18 riders are taking part in the Wounded Warriors Ride for Mental Health in Sudbury on Saturday.
-
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
-
Five new wildfires in the northeast region
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed five new wildfires in the northeast region on Friday.
Calgary
-
1 dead in collision on Highway 1A
A 53-year-old woman died after a serious collision Friday night. on Highway 1A
-
Muslim Heritage Day at Olympic Plaza
Muslim culture, cuisine and even calligraphy will be on display Saturday, at Muslim Heritage Day.
-
Chinatown Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic pause
Following a two-year pandemic pause, the TD Chinatown Street Festival is back.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after reports he pointed a handgun at someone in Kitchener
Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Kitchener who reportedly pointed a handgun at another individual in a licensed establishment in Kitchener.
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
-
Police investigating robbery at Kitchener shopping centre
Waterloo regional police are investigating an Aug. 19 robbery at Sunrise Shopping Centre in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
B.C. First Nation asks Scotland museum to return totem pole taken in 1929
Delegates from the Nisga'a First Nation are in Scotland this week to discuss repatriating a memorial totem pole it says was stolen nearly a century ago.
-
Most B.C. residents say homelessness a major problem, governments doing bad job addressing it
Nearly three-quarters of British Columbians say homelessness is a major problem in the province right now, but significantly fewer say it's a major problem in their neighbourhoods.
-
Special needs golf group helps B.C. man with brain damage overcome adversity
After suffering a brain injury and spending six weeks in a coma when he was 17, Darren More has found a new outlet for his athletic pursuits: The golf course.
Edmonton
-
EPS closing front counters to minor crash reports, bringing in third-party to file complaints
In an effort to streamline services, Edmonton Police Service will no longer have drivers report minor crashes at stations or call police to a scene. Instead, EPS is opening a collision reporting centre in both south and north Edmonton where motorists will file a report, including pictures, insurance information, and personal contacts.
-
Edmonton gathers to remember Oilers fan Ben Stelter
Edmontonians lined the street outside of Rogers Place on Friday to remember six-year-old Ben Stelter. Ben died on Aug. 9 from brain cancer. His family invited the public to Rogers Place on Friday as the funeral procession passed by.
-
Elks dominate second half, snap three-game skid with 30-12 win over Redblacks
Taylor Cornelius threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half of a 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.
Windsor
-
Non-serious injuries after cyclist dragged by vehicle in collision
A cyclist is recovering after being hit and dragged by a vehicle Friday afternoon
-
85-year-old with terminal cancer sets off on 'last big journey' across Canada
A father-son duo from Hamilton have set off on a cross-country drive, centered around raising awareness for cancer research and cherishing the time they have left together. On Friday, Ray Osborn and his son drove down to Windsor to pick up a newly restored 1927 Ford Model A. The two are taking it for a drive from Windsor to Vancouver for what Osborn calls "his last big journey."
-
Multiple vehicles damaged as arson investigation launched in Amherstburg
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is looking for information after a fire on a commercial property in Amherstburg.
Regina
-
Natural sights to see this summer in southern Sask.
As the Saskatchewan summer approaches its end, here are some of the natural sights to see and explore in the southern half of the land of the living skies.
-
'Basics remain the same': Sask.’s CMHO gives advice ahead of fall COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan’s top doctor is reminding residents not to get complacent, as the province is on the cusp of a fall COVID-19 surge.
-
New TV production taking advantage of $8M in Sask. grant program funding
A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan with funding from a provincial grant program.
Ottawa
-
Two people injured in overnight altercation in ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to reports of an altercation on George Street at ByWard Market Square at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group refusing to leave Ottawa church after eviction notice
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at an Ottawa church one day after the owner of the historic property moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
-
Demand drying up for cottage and waterfront properties in the Ottawa Valley
Real estate agents in the Ottawa Valley say demand is lower for cottages and waterfront properties, with properties sitting on the market for longer periods.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Advocate for Children and Youth 'deeply concerned' about allegations facing private Christian school
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth says she is deeply concerned about allegations involving the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) scandal.
-
'Basics remain the same': Sask.’s CMHO gives advice ahead of fall COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan’s top doctor is reminding residents not to get complacent, as the province is on the cusp of a fall COVID-19 surge.
-
Former Saskatoon doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021
Court documents allege a former Saskatoon doctor killed four people around the same date in 2021.