MONTREAL -- Hundreds of Montrealers gathered in Westmount Saturday in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in the midst of a standoff with the RCMP and the Coastal GasLink company.

The protest took place infront of the RCMP headquarters where marchers denounced what they call illegal treatment of land defenders.

Tensions near the west-coast Indigenous community came to a head last Friday when federal police arrested 15 people – including two journalists – following a series of protests that blocked road access to the pipe construction site.

“This is what’s happening in Canada? No!” said protestor Sally Livingston. “This has to stop. Solidarity with Wet’suwet’en all the way.”

For years, traditional Wet'suwet'en leaders have been trying to halt construction of the pipeline, which would transport natural gas from Dawson Creek in northeastern BC to Kitimat on the coast.

