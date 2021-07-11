MONTREAL -- The game has just ended with Italy victorious, this article is being updated

Those walking or driving in Montreal today will likely be unable to avoid the Euro cup vibe.

It's blue versus white, glasses of red wine versus pints of lager, espressos versus cups of tea, fettucini versus fish and chips.

It's Italy v. England, UEFA Euro 2020 cup final.

Depending on the neighbourhood on the island, stressed-out soccer fans in either blue or white are out staring at screens holding their breath, wincing, scowling, and maybe swearing as the two teams square off. (EUFA postponed kickoff a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but kept the "2020" moniker.)

MONTREALERS LIVE UPDATES

The game got to a rough start for Italy supporters after Briton left-back Luke Shaw scored the team’s first goal just two minutes in.

Hollywood darling Tom Cruise showed his allegiance in the stands catching a fist-bump following England’s first goal.

After a challenged win against Spain, Italy held the possession over England through first half, with the boys in blue dominating in shots towards goal. Only one made the net, however, before getting scooped up by the queen's goalie, Jordan Pickford.

England maintained their lead as the game paused for half time with Italy solidifying a 6-4 possessive share.

Italian Mid Nicolo Barella picked up the team's first yellow card just minutes into the second half after a foul against Striker Harry Kane.

Minutes later, Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci earned another after bringing down England Forward Raheen Sterling.

Italy responded with two substitutions: Barella subbed out for Bryan Cristante, and Forward Domenico Berardi stepped in for Ciro Immobile.

Italian Centre-Back Leonardo Bonucci tied the scoreboard 67 minutes in after tipping a wild ball into England's lower-left corner.

England struggled to keep possession in the even game, with Italy taking the majority of shots in the second half (15-3 shots, 5-2 on-goal).

The British team opted for their own substitutions: Bukayo Saka stepped in for Kieran Trippier, and Declan Rice made way for Jordan Henderson.

Shortly after, Frederico Bernardeschi subbed in on the blue side after Forward Frederico Chiesa injured his foot and limped off the field.

Forward Lorenzo Insigne picked up the team's third yellow card, and Defender Giorgio Chiellini earned a fourth with a sharp tug on Saka's shirt that brought him to the ground.

With six minutes added, the score remained tied at 1-1 as the clock ran out.

Both teams struggled to make plays in the first round of overtime as fans watched nervously in the stands and around the world.

They headed for a huddle before the second and final round of OT began.

Italian Forward Federico Benardeschi tee'd off with a free kick after Harry Maguire earned England their first yellow card.

After two full rounds of overtime stalemates, Italy took the shootout with a 3-2 lead to bring the cup Rome.

HIGH HOPES ON BOTH SIDES

At Evangelista Sports on Saint-Laurent Blvd. in Little Italy, Italian and England jerseys are sold out.

"The first game of Italy, all the jerseys were bought," said manager Julio Fernandez. "As soon as they (England) hit the semi-finals, they sold out."

Fernandez said the street has been predictably hopping for each Azzurri game, and he expected flags, fans and noise at game time.

"I feel we have more experience to beat England. I think 2-0 Italy," said Michael Michetti, who is planning a party on Maurice Duplessis Blvd. in Riviere-des-Prairies... if Italy wins at England's iconic Wembley Stadium.

"Although England's fans are very passionate, I think as long as Italy doesn't let England's fans get to their heads, I think they should be able to pull through," said Michetti.

It is the first time England has reached a major international tournament final since 1966 when England beat Germany to win the World Cup.

Italy won the Euro two years later in 1968 and also took home the World Cup in 1982 and 2006. It's Italy's third trip to the Euro finals this century having fallen in the final game in 2000 and 2012.

England fan Danny Payne caught the England v. Denmark game at Bowhead Pub down the street from Little Italy on Saint-Laurent Blvd. and Pins Ave., but he's staying home for the final watching the game with his dad via a video link in West Yorkshire.

He is not confident that "It's coming home."

"It's coming Rome," he joked. "Home advantage does give a wee bit of hope, but I can't see those grizzled old Italian defenders (Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci) and the fearless youngsters being too bothered about the fans."

"It's Coming Home" was the theme song for the Three Lions in 1996 for the Euros that were that has since become a recurring, hopeful cliche among English fans and pundits.

The British-style pub Pub Bishop & Bagg is located near Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood, so manager Megan Turcotte expected to see supporters of both teams.

"People are super excited, it brings everyone together," she said. "They drink a lot and they are loud. Some even sit in the streets and watch from afar on our televisions."

Roland Lamote of Montreal said he played soccer when he was younger, but now watching the games keeps him going.

He's lived in Little Italy his whole life, so rooting for Italy feels like supporting his home team, he said.

"With the Montreal Canadiens, I was so, so so disappointed," Lamote said lamenting the Habs' loss in the Stanley Cup finals last week. "But at least we have this football game now."

Italian Anthony Colaniro has never seen Italy win the Euro cup before and doesn't want to miss his chance.

"It's all about Italy, of course!" he said. "I will be watching the game with my family -- 20 people -- and a lot of food!"

Burgundy Lion hostess Maggie Morris will be hoping "it's coming home" as England faces Italy in the Euro cup finals July 11, 2021. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Bowhead Pub opened in 2019 and manager Peter Lennox said the Euro has given the pub a shot in the arm after a tough year of COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the beginning, we were trying to attract German, English and French," said Lennox. "I'm English born and raised, and I lived in France for 12 years, and my partner is from Germany and we had a big demand for German games."

While French and German fans remain with thoughts of what could have been, Bowhead's English fans were ready today.