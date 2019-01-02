

CTV Montreal





The rainy weather on New Year's Eve has frozen over – and with Montreal now coated in ice, it’s difficult to get around.

Urgences Sante said more than double the usual number of 911 calls were made on New Year’s Eve and Day – many related to falls.

Many of the calls were related to falls “not only due to the ice but for all kinds of reasons,” said Benoit Garneau of Urgences Sante.

Prevention is key.

“If you can spread some salt in your driveways, in your stairs, you will avoid some falls this way,” he said.

Urgences Sante also recommends getting anti-slip crampons for your shoes and boots.

The sides of streets are especially slippery – pedestrians are advised to be extra cautious when crossing the street and getting in and out of cars.

De-icing operations are ongoing, the City of Montreal confirms. Crews have been spreading salt and rocks on roads and sidewalks – twice on major streets.

“Most of our sidewalks are in a good state, but obviously on the little streets we have to work again and again,” said spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

And the cold weather isn't helping matters, though, because it makes the salt less effective.

“If we missed a spot, feel free to send the information to the City of Montreal by calling the 311 or using the new Montreal Resident Services application,” said Sabourin.