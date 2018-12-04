

CTV Montreal





What does it take to build the world’s largest latke? Potatoes, lots of them – 180 in all – and 50 onions, give or take. The essential ingredient, though, is tons of goodwill.

A public party is taking place at Rodal’s Judaica on Queen Mary Rd. Tuesday night to mark the third night Chanukah.

The event features a lighting of the giant menorah, music and dancing, family fun and the colossal latke!

Make no mistake, that’s one large latke: It weighs in at approximately 100 kilograms and measures 2.5 metres in diameter.

“There’s a principle in the Torah that a small amount of light can dispel much darkness and so we thought, hey, how about we have a menorah lighting and spread the light of Chanukah and the love, just around our little corner of the world,” explained David Silberstein of Rodal’s Judaica.

Silberstein said the idea quickly expanded, as did the menu.

“And then at some point, someone on our staff just said, ‘Hey, let’s make a gigantic latke!’ I don’t know where the idea came from! That’s kind of where it started, and people are excited, and we just want to have a lot of fun,” he said.

