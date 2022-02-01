After a stabbing Monday night in a quiet corner of Anjou, locals were asking why. But police say they have an answer: it was a robbery, they think, that took place during an online transaction gone wrong.

One man who witnessed the crime says it left him shaken.

"After a few minutes I heard noise outside, some guy crying for help," said the witness, who asked not to have his name published for safety reasons.

"It’s something you don’t want to see every day. It’s about security -- I don’t feel safe anymore."

The victim of the stabbing, a 39-year-old man, is recovering in hospital, and police are looking for two suspects.

Police are sending out a new round of warnings, asking people to be careful if they're planning to meet up with strangers to exchange goods bought off Kijiji or Facebook.

"You can be robbed, or it can be a scam," said Manuel Couture of Montreal police.

The man who co-runs a popular online trading page on Facebook said he agrees with the police -- it's important to take precautions.

"These platforms do not have -- and I don’t care which platform it is -- do not have safety built into them," said David Morton, who runs the Bunz Montreal Facebook group.

"And it's something they personally can't take responsibility for, because it’s the digital world versus the physical world. So, you need to take personal responsibility, in my mind."

He suggested meeting in coffee shops and busy areas to keep things as safe as possible.

Police have also set up safe transaction points around the city, some on the street and others at police stations, where there are cameras and usually officers nearby.

"If you say to the other person that you want to meet next to a police station with cameras, [and] if this person… says that he doesn’t want to go there… it might be a person who is trying to rob you," said Couture.

In quiet Anjou, the local police station is one option. And some locals say it will take them a while to feel safe again after this attack.