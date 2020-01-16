MONTREAL -- Montrealers throw out close to 60,000 tons of clothes every year -- and it's terrible for the environment, according to a group of non-profit organizations.

They are proposing a partnership with the City of Montreal to help it achieve its zero-waste goal by 2030.

"Ninety per cent of what's thrown away could have been reused," insisted Philippe Seibes, director general of Le Support, which resells used clothing to help those who are intellectually disabled.

“It’s all about giving back to the community; 100 per cent of the profits go back to the community.”

He notes many people are aware of the perils of food waste and the importance of recycling, but there is a real problem when it comes to clothing waste.

"We're very hopeful that the Plante administration will see this in a good way and we'll be able to work together to divert as much waste as we can from the landfills," Seibes said.

He adds the city needs to loosen its regulations on where donation centres and roadside bins can be placed.

This comes after a 2013 bylaw forced Le Support to reduce its number of bins from 460 to less than 200.

"For people to donate their clothing, you have to make it easy for them,” said Seibes. “Currently, there aren't enough donation bins or donation centers in the Greater Montreal area."

A spokesperson for the mayor said she will not comment until after consultations on how to achieve zero waste wrap up on Jan. 22.