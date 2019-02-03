

The Canadian Press





Montrealer Elisabeth Williams was a winner for her work on the acclaimed series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at the Art Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The artistic director shared an award with colleague Mark White for the Elisabeth Moss-starring series, which was competing against ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Castle Rock,’ ‘House of Cards,’ and ‘Ozark.’

Williams previous work includes films with Quebec director Denis Villeneuve and the American television series ‘Fargo.’

Other big winners at the ADG Awards were ‘The Favorite,’ ‘Black Panther,’ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’