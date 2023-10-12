Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house
One lucky Montrealer is taking home a $50 million jackpot after winning a Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.
Pierre Richer bought the multimillion-dollar winning ticket while shopping for Thanskgiving dinner with his daughter at a Super C on Champlain Boulevard in Montreal.
He says his dream is to purchase a home on the outskirts of Montreal and, despite a 40-year career, has no plans to retire anytime soon.
In fact, Richer, who is in his 60s, was back at work bright and early Monday at 4:30 a.m.
The supermarket will receive a one per cent commission of $500,000.
The winning numbers were 04, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, 41 with bonus 07.
