Montreal

    • Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house

    One lucky Montrealer is taking home a $50 million jackpot after winning a Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.

    Pierre Richer bought the multimillion-dollar winning ticket while shopping for Thanskgiving dinner with his daughter at a Super C on Champlain Boulevard in Montreal.

    He says his dream is to purchase a home on the outskirts of Montreal and, despite a 40-year career, has no plans to retire anytime soon.

    In fact, Richer, who is in his 60s, was back at work bright and early Monday at 4:30 a.m.

    The supermarket will receive a one per cent commission of $500,000.

    The winning numbers were 04, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, 41 with bonus 07.

    Here's what to know about the Israel-Gaza war: day 6

    Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.

