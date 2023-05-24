Montrealer who ran swinger's club in the 90s sentenced 1 year for tax evasion

Club L'Orage owner Jean-Paul Labaye and his assistant who calls herself Mapie speak to reporters at a news conference in Montreal Thursday, Jan. 13, 2000. The swingers club is reopening and the owners say there will be no sex on the premises.(CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz) Club L'Orage owner Jean-Paul Labaye and his assistant who calls herself Mapie speak to reporters at a news conference in Montreal Thursday, Jan. 13, 2000. The swingers club is reopening and the owners say there will be no sex on the premises.(CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon