Montrealer who ran swinger's club in the 90s sentenced 1 year for tax evasion

A Montreal nonprofit that operated a swinger's club in the late 90s has been ordered to pay over $1.4 million in fines for tax evasion.

Its sole director, Jean-Paul Labaye, was also sentenced to 12 months in prison, according to Quebec's tax agency (Revenue Quebec).

The organization Cercle réciproque made headlines in the past when it operated a bar-turned-swinger's club under the name L'Orage.

Revenue Quebec says Labaye, 63, admitted to the charges and pleaded guilty to 16 charges last month on behalf of himself and Cercle réciproque.

Thanks to a tip from the public, an investigation determined that between 2015 and 2018, the nonprofit failed to report and remit sales taxes to Revenue Quebec. The total amount of duties evaded amounts to nearly $231,400.

The organization also failed to pay taxes related to its activities for the 2015 to 2018 provincial tax years and the 2016 to 2019 federal tax years.

During the investigation, Revenu Québec searched the organization's location on Saint-Hubert Street in Montreal.

Investigators obtained judicial authorization to seize documents containing account data related to the nonprofits' operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2023.