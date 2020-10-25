BUDAPEST, HUNGARY -- Montrealer Shady El Nahas won bronze at the Hungarian Judo Grand Slam on Sunday, adding a fourth medal to the Canadian crop during the event.

El Nahas defeated Belgian Toma Nikiforov in a fight for bronze in the under 100 kg division.

He scored the crucial point with a waza-ari (the second-highest score a judoka can score).

This is a fourth career medal for El Nahas in the Grand Slam.

On Sunday, the Canadian judoka of Egyptian origin suffered his only loss in the quarter-finals against Russian Arman Adamian. The latter won the silver after losing to his compatriot Niyaz Ilyasov in the final.

Canada concluded the first competition since the start of the pandemic this spring with four medals.

Ontarian Jessica Klimkait started the ball rolling on Friday by triumphing in the under 57 kg category. Quebecer Antoine Valois-Fortier took silver in the under 81 kg category, and Montrealer Arthur Margelidon won bronze in the under 73 kg category on Saturday.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2020.