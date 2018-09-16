Featured Video
Montrealer Lemieux scores knockout in middleweight bout
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 4:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 16, 2018 4:59PM EDT
Montreal native David Lemieux wasted little time in knocking out opponent Spike O'Sullivan in a World Boxing Association fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
With 16 seconds remaining in the opening round, Lemieux landed a left-handed punch to O'Sullivan's chin.
The Irish fighter then crumbled to the mat, and the match concluded.
Lemieux, who is now 40-4 with 34 knockouts, may fight again in December with a shot at the WBA World Middleweight Title.
Latest Montreal News
- Day 25: Campaign promises on education, online commerce and culture
- Legault under fire after inability to answer immigration question
- Nine Montreal firefighters honoured at ceremony in Colorado
- Day 25: Campaign promises on education, online commerce and culture
- Montrealer Lemieux scores knockout in middleweight bout