Montreal native David Lemieux wasted little time in knocking out opponent Spike O'Sullivan in a World Boxing Association fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

With 16 seconds remaining in the opening round, Lemieux landed a left-handed punch to O'Sullivan's chin.

The Irish fighter then crumbled to the mat, and the match concluded.

Lemieux, who is now 40-4 with 34 knockouts, may fight again in December with a shot at the WBA World Middleweight Title.