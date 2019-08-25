

The Canadian Press





Lysanne Richard of Montreal returned from a neck injury to win the bronze medal in the women's 21-metre cliff diving event on Sunday at the sixth stop on the Red Bull Series circuit.

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia remained undefeated this season as she won her sixth gold with 358.05 points to clinch the season title with one stop left. Eleanor Townsend Smart of the United States was second at 288.90 and Richard, who missed the FINA World Championships earlier this month due to the injury, followed at 284.70.

"Despite the circumstances, the event went very well for me," said Richard, a 37-year-old mother of three. "My first and fourth dives were solid but my two middle ones were below par."

Richard has been limited to two dives per day in her recent training while recovering from the injury.

The 2016 World Cup champion missed all of last season due to a similar injury.

Iffland is first overall with 1,000 points followed by Jessica Macaulay of Britain at 540, Yana Nestsiarava of Belarus at 510 and Richard, who has three bronze and a silver this season, at 500.