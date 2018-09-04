Featured Video
Montrealer convicted of smuggling 100 handguns across border to be sentenced
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 11:38AM EDT
Montreal man who has admitted smuggling about 100 handguns into Canada across the Vermont-Quebec border is facing sentencing.
Alexis Vlachos is expected in court in Burlington, Vermont, on Tuesday.
He had been scheduled for sentencing last month, but it was delayed because the attorneys and the judge couldn't agree on how the sentencing should be calculated.
Vlachos pleaded guilty last January. Some of the handguns were left in the bathroom of a library that straddles the border between Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Que., He also admitted walking across the border with other handguns.
Prosecutors say the smuggling occurred between July 2010 and April 2011.
Vlachos's lawyer is asking for a sentence of time served since his 2015 arrest. Prosecutors had asked for up to 108 months in prison.
