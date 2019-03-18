Featured Video
Montrealer arrested in connection to murder of Hells Angel
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 1:21PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 18, 2019 3:09PM EDT
Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a member of the Hells Angels biker gang in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel regional police say Joseph Pallotta, 38, turned himself in to Montreal police on Sunday and is facing a first-degree murder charge.
He is accused in the death of Michael Deabaitua-Schulde, who was shot in a Mississauga plaza on March 11.
Two others are also facing charges in Deabaitua-Shulde's death.
Marckens Vilme is charged with first-degree murder and Brandon Reyes is charged with accessory after the fact.
All three of the accused are from Montreal.
