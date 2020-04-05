MONTREAL -- Filmmaker Matthew Smith released a video titled, “Montreal Together” to support fellow Montrealers practicing physical distancing at home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I made this video with one wish in mind. To inspire the city of Montreal and remind everyone that we are in this together, for each other,” Matthew Smith wrote in an online post. “We will beat this. And when we do, we will come back stronger than ever.”

Featuring the city’s shows of solidarity and hauntingly empty streets, the short video has garnered over 40,000 views online in less than 24 hours.



