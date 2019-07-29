

CTV Montreal Staff





The Montreal World Film Festival has been severely hobbled in recent years by a string of financial problems.

While everyone has known the festival was in trouble, Montreal Gazette film critic T'Cha Dunlevy said the only surprise is how long the festival has continued to limp along.

"The festival's in very bad shape. It's just amazing how each year it comes back and there's a new slight twist in the development, the saga," said Dunlevy.

Serge Losique founded the festival in 1977 and, now in his 80s, continues to attempt to do everything by himself.

"The way he's run the festival for the last 10 or even 20 years has been problematic," said Dunlevy. "He's done so much for the fest, it's his festival but in the end he's kind of damaging his festival and it's almost beyond repair at this point."

While it was once the best-attended festival in Canada drawing international entertainment celebrities to the city in the 1970s and 1980s, those days are long gone.

In 2016 almost everyone associated with the festival quit because they were not being paid.

Last year Revenue Quebec demanded hundreds of millions of dollars in back taxes that had been collected, but not paid, by the festival. Losique ended up paying the minimum amount, about $33,000, and the festival was allowed to proceed.

Earlier this month Losique said he would not stage the festival this year because of his "extreme tiredness."

